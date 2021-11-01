KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded KGHM Polska Miedz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KGHM Polska Miedz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS KGHPF opened at $40.55 on Thursday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $54.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

