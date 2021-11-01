Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Kimball Electronics worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 183.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $28.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $78,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 165,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,147.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,795. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

