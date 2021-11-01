Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

