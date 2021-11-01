Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,972. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

