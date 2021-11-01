KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

