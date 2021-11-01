KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $400.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $397.00.

KLA stock opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $388.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.92. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $163,732.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $196,339.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,879 shares of company stock worth $5,500,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in KLA by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in KLA by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in KLA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

