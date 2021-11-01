Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $81.58 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.30 or 0.00635391 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,100,316 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

