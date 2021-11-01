KnowBe4 (KNBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect KnowBe4 to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, analysts expect KnowBe4 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNBE stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83.

In other news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KNBE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

