Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOP opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $748.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95. Koppers has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

