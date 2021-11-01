Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $99,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after buying an additional 934,594 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after buying an additional 540,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 333,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $58.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.49. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,949 shares of company stock valued at $22,888,933. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

