L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FSTR traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

