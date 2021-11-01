Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $12.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

LADR stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.11. 3,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,255. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $47,132,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $12,443,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 47.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 954,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 49.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 408,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

