Lazard Ltd (LAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on November 19th

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Lazard has raised its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years. Lazard has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Lazard has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

