Legal & General Group Plc Buys Shares of 903 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $1,856,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTM opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.98. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

