Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $48,000 Investment in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $9.15 on Monday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

