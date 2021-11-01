Legal & General Group Plc Makes New Investment in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $48.39 on Monday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

