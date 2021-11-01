Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $20.20. 10,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,848. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.2553 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.51%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

