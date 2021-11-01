Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 160,574 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.74. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.07%.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

