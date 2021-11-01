Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $99.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.