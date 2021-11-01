LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29 to $0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.0 million to $41.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.260-$1.310 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 359,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.