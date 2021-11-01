LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.93.

NYSE:LC opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,411 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,956,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 877.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 685,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

