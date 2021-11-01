Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Short Interest Update

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Levere during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Levere during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levere during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levere during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levere during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRA opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Levere has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

