L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Update

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,553,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,461,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,791,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L&F Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LNFA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,870. L&F Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.