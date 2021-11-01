LHC Group (LHCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect LHC Group to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. LHC Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.300-$6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.30-6.50 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LHCG opened at $134.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.34. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

