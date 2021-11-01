LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.50 million-$565.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.750-$5.850 EPS.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $134.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.34. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

