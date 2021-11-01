LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.50 million-$565.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.750-$5.850 EPS.
Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $134.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.34. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $236.81.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
