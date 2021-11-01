LHT (LHT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $150,795.51 and approximately $10.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003455 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007126 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

