Life Storage (LSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts expect Life Storage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSI opened at $133.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $133.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 86.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

