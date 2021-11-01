Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of LTH opened at $17.34 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

