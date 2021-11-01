Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Trading Down 2.8%

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) shares fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.86. 1,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 991,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

LTH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

