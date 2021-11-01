LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Shares Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of LightJump Acquisition worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LightJump Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:LJAQ opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.