LikeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.24 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $53.24 million and $189,943.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00221138 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00096187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,063,023,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,011,470 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

