Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Decreased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 41.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 762,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

