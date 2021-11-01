Lincoln National (LNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $72.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

