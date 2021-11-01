Linde (LIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Linde (ETR: LIN):

10/29/2021 – Linde was given a new €325.00 ($382.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – Linde was given a new €330.00 ($388.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – Linde was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/15/2021 – Linde was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/13/2021 – Linde was given a new €325.00 ($382.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/7/2021 – Linde was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/16/2021 – Linde was given a new €282.00 ($331.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of ETR LIN traded up €6.70 ($7.88) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €278.50 ($327.65). 871,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock has a market cap of $143.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Linde plc has a 52-week low of €187.95 ($221.12) and a 52-week high of €278.65 ($327.82). The business’s 50-day moving average is €262.74.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

