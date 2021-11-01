Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $339.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $335.00 to $339.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.47.

LIN stock opened at $319.20 on Friday. Linde has a twelve month low of $217.28 and a twelve month high of $322.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.68 and its 200-day moving average is $300.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

