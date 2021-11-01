Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $829.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

