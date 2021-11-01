LKQ Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in LKQ by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

