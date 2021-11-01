Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 54.25 ($0.71).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 50.22 ($0.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

