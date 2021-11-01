LMR Partners LLP Grows Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of ACM Research worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ACMR stock opened at $106.17 on Monday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 0.63.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

