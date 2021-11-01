LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.17 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 634.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after acquiring an additional 667,524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $66,587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after acquiring an additional 210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $47,874,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT opened at $367.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.