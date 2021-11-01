LMR Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,621 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $324.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

