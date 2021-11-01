LMR Partners LLP Makes New $997,000 Investment in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $60,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $42,950,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $19,136,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGTI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

