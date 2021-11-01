LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth approximately $23,234,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter worth about $7,513,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEPW stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

