LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

ZETA opened at $8.26 on Monday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

