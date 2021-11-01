LMR Partners LLP Sells 25,976 Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,976 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,441,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EDTX opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.