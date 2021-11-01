LMR Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $266.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

