Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Cap of $33.81 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $33.81 million and $7.26 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00078118 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00071815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,826.06 or 0.99966615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.98 or 0.07006002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

