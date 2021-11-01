Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in October

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 410,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,026,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:LTSRF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,810. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.