LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,168 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Shares of UNG stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.