LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of RYE stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $52.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50.

